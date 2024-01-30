Is a bagel with no hole still a bagel? Montreal's St-Viateur behind cheeky campaign

In a move that's bound to upset many, cream cheese maker Philadelphia is debuting a hole-less bagel with the blessing of some of North America's beloved bagel shops, including Montreal's St-Viateur.

The so-called bagels are being touted as a first-of-its kind treat that offers breakfast lovers even more room for their favourite cream cheese or schmear of choice.

St-Viateur is the only Canadian bagel maker to partner up for the controversial creations, called "Philadelphia Bagel Wholes." Other partners include Utopia Bagels in New York, Steingold’s in Chicago, Starship Bagel in Dallas and Rubinstein Bagels in Seattle.

"We’ve heard our fans question why bagels have holes and the limitations it poses for their favorite cream cheese, and we couldn’t agree more," said Keenan White, Philadelphia's senior brand manager, in a news release announcing the campaign.

The limited edition bagels will be sold starting Tuesday until Feb. 12.