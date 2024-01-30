MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Is a bagel with no hole still a bagel? Montreal's St-Viateur behind cheeky campaign

    Montreal's St-Viateur is one of five North American bagel shops that is now selling hole-less bagels as part of a new campaign by cream cheese giant, Philadelphia. (Source: Philadelphia) Montreal's St-Viateur is one of five North American bagel shops that is now selling hole-less bagels as part of a new campaign by cream cheese giant, Philadelphia. (Source: Philadelphia)
    Share

    In a move that's bound to upset many, cream cheese maker Philadelphia is debuting a hole-less bagel with the blessing of some of North America's beloved bagel shops, including Montreal's St-Viateur.

    The so-called bagels are being touted as a first-of-its kind treat that offers breakfast lovers even more room for their favourite cream cheese or schmear of choice.

    St-Viateur is the only Canadian bagel maker to partner up for the controversial creations, called "Philadelphia Bagel Wholes." Other partners include Utopia Bagels in New York, Steingold’s in Chicago, Starship Bagel in Dallas and Rubinstein Bagels in Seattle.

    "We’ve heard our fans question why bagels have holes and the limitations it poses for their favorite cream cheese, and we couldn’t agree more," said Keenan White, Philadelphia's senior brand manager, in a news release announcing the campaign.

    The limited edition bagels will be sold starting Tuesday until Feb. 12.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News