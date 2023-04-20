Irritated by Marwah Rizqy, Quebec education minister leaves the Blue Room

Quebec City -

After tearfully apologizing to voters in Lévis on Thursday morning for a road tunnel project that won't happen, Education Minister Bernard Drainville left the Blue Room in the middle of the afternoon debate, irritated by questions from the Opposition.

It is rare, even unheard of, for a minister to walk out during a debate on an issue that concerns his responsibilities.

Drainville was questioned by Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy about the increase in lunchtime fees at a school service centres in the northern part of the metropolitan region.

The minister blamed the school service centre, an organization created by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government to replace school boards.

Rizqy couldn't help but criticize the minister for shirking his responsibilities and linked it to the broken election commitment on the third link, a Quebec City-Lévis tunnel for cars -- a commitment that Drainville, the MNA for Lévis, had defended.

"Is the minister really talking about accountability today after the mega-recovery (on the third link)?" Rizqy said.

Le ministre de l’Éducation ⁦@BDrainvilleQc⁩ claque la porte du Salon bleu alors qu’il était questionné par @marwahrizqy⁩ sur la situation des parents de la couronne nord



(Contexte ici ⁩ : https://t.co/we5Oyu3zJL) ⁦@RadioCanadaInfo⁩ pic.twitter.com/p9UWtyoYnP — Julie Marceau (@julie_marceau) April 20, 2023

He got out of line and began to call out the Liberal MNA, off-mic, to the point that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Chantal Soucy, had to call him to order.

"I understand the frustration, but personally, when I come to do an end-of-session debate, I expect to have a [government] interlocutor," Rizqy told Drainville.

Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy calls on the minister of education during question period Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

"If you want to be a demagogue, do it yourself," he retorted, off mic, but still heard in the recording.

"You also have to learn to manage your emotions," she added.

"Demagogue!" he said as he left the Blue Room.

The Liberal MNA concluded by saying that the exercise was "a bit futile," as the minister responsible was leaving the Blue Room in the middle of the debate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 20, 2023.