Laval police have set up a command post in Auteuil in hopes of shedding light on a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

The body of a man in his 20's was reportedly found outside of a residence on the corner of Des Laurentides Blvd and des Terrasses Avenue around 6 a.m.

He succumbed to his injuries - severe head wounds, police say - in hospital.

Des Laurentides remains closed to traffic between Bellehumeur Street and Des Terrasses Ave.

Police have not yet established motive or determined whether the victim lived in the area.

More to come.