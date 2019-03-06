

CTV Montreal





Laval police have set up a command post in Auteuil in hopes of shedding light on a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

The body of a 26-year-old man was reportedly found outside of a residence on the corner of Des Laurentides Blvd and des Terrasses Avenue around 6 a.m.

John Dany Elias Espinal, 26, succumbed to his injuries - severe head wounds, police say - in hospital.

Des Laurentides remains closed to traffic between Bellehumeur Street and Des Terrasses Ave.

According to Laval Police, Espinal - originally from the Dominican Republic - lived in the neighbourhood where his body was found.

He is not known to authorities, and there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Police have not yet established a possible motive, but called Espinal a "family man."

