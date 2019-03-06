Featured Video
Investigators erect command post after 26-year-old man shot, killed in Auteuil
The body of a man in his 20's was reportedly found outside of a residence on the corner of Des Laurentides Blvd and des Terrasses Avenue around 6 a.m. Police have set up a command post in the area. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:18PM EST
Laval police have set up a command post in Auteuil in hopes of shedding light on a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.
The body of a 26-year-old man was reportedly found outside of a residence on the corner of Des Laurentides Blvd and des Terrasses Avenue around 6 a.m.
John Dany Elias Espinal, 26, succumbed to his injuries - severe head wounds, police say - in hospital.
Des Laurentides remains closed to traffic between Bellehumeur Street and Des Terrasses Ave.
According to Laval Police, Espinal - originally from the Dominican Republic - lived in the neighbourhood where his body was found.
He is not known to authorities, and there were no witnesses to the shooting.
Police have not yet established a possible motive, but called Espinal a "family man."
More to come.
