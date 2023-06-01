Investigation report into series of deaths in Lakeshore emergency room to be tabled

The independent investigator charged with shedding light on troubling revelations concerning a number of deaths in the Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room in Pointe-Claire is due to submit her report this Thursday afternoon.

Dan Gabay, President of the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, and independent investigator Francine Dupuis called a media conference early this afternoon.

Following an investigation published by The Montreal Gazette, Health Minister Christian Dubé launched an enquiry on Feb. 28.

The ministry then entrusted the mandate to Francine Dupuis.

A nurse by training, Dupuis was previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

In a series of reports, journalist Aaron Derfel revealed disturbing details about several deaths described as "inevitable" by members of the nursing staff.

There were also allegations that the hospital's management had tried to "hide the truth" about the incidents.

The series of reports identified six cases since 2019.

"The facts reported are very worrying," said Dubé in a statement issued by his office. "Let us be clear: we are not compromising on patient health and safety."

An initial report was drawn up by a mediator and submitted in November 2022.

In it, she recommended a series of corrective measures to be implemented in the emergency department. At the time, she described the site as "a ticking time bomb" due to the precarious conditions.

Dubé promised "very close monitoring of the issue."