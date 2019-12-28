MONTREAL -- The BEI (Bureau des enquetes independantes) is investigating after a man died during a police intervention Saturday.

Around 4 a.m. the SPVM went to the Delta Hotel on President Kennedy Ave. in downtown Montreal, and SPVM officers started discussions with the man, who barricaded himself in a 12th-floor room.

According to the BEI report, just under an hour later, police heard noises from his room and he jumped from the window and died on the scene.

The BEI's investigation will determine whether the police information is correct and eight investigators have been assigned to the case with the SQ assisting.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact the bureau via its website.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person dies (other than a police officer on duty), suffers a serious injury or is shot by a cop during a police intervention or when being detained.