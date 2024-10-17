Inuit in Nunavik to deliver government services on their own territory

The Inuit of Nunavik's 14 northern communities will now be entitled to government services provided by their communities.

On Thursday, Quebec announced it earmarked $2.55 million per year over the next five years to support the creation of Services Nunavik, which will be governed by the Kativik Regional Government (KRG).

The announcement was made in Kuujjuaq by Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain, her colleague responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, and KRG President Hilda Snowball.

Under the Quebec-KRG agreement, Services Nunavik will offer Services Quebec's reception and general information services on Nunavik's territory through multi-service counters.

Inuit-friendly services

KRG agents will provide services and be trained to respond to general inquiries about government services, assist people with administrative procedures, and offer employability support.

The goal is to develop a service offering tailored to the local population and training plans adapted to the needs of KRG employees. Lafrenière emphasized that these will be “services by and for the Inuit, who know the realities of their communities better than anyone else” in a news release.

Snowball also welcomed the move, calling it “an important step in establishing a service delivery framework that reflects the unique realities of our region and the service needs of Nunavimmiut. It is essential to both our governments that Nunavik receive equitable service standards”.

Services Québec's mandate is now integrated into the agreement, which also entrusts the KRG with responsibilities for workforce training and skills development, youth services and services related to the Québec Parental Insurance Plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2024.