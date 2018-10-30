Featured Video
Introducing the do-it-yourself space suit
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 2:10PM EDT
We get it: You want to take a space voyage, but you just don’t have anything to wear.
Cameron Smith of Portland State University has the answer. It’s a DIY space suit!
Smith says it’s his contribution to the evolutionary future of our species. And bonus: It’s only $700 to make vs. the $7000 for one of those NASA getups.
Watch the interview for more.
