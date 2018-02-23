INTIMID'ACTION SUCCESSFUL LIVING TOGETHER
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 10:21AM EST
Workshop and Community Meal: Topic: Opening The Discussion For Successful Living Together
March 6 2018 at 9676 Jean Milot and
March 29, 2018 at 720 Gamelin.
Communication and Conflict Management Workshop
April 16, 2018 at 9576 Jean Milot
May 14, 2018 at 720 Gamelin
Legal Aspects Related to Intimidation (Bilingual)
June 6, 2018 at 9576 Jean Milot
June 12, 2018 at 760 Gamelin
September 12, 2018 at Centre du Vieux Moulin 7644 Rue Edouard. #210 LaSalle.
Public Event
Theater, discussions, dynamic reflections and art.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED BEFORE MARCH 2ND 2018. LIMITED PLACES. (514) 364-1541 for registration or for more information.
Diane Doonan
Volunteer Assistant, LaSalle D&D 50+ Centre
7771 Bouvier, LaSalle QC.
H8N 2G6
514-652-2208