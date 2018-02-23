Workshop and Community Meal: Topic: Opening The Discussion For Successful Living Together

March 6 2018 at 9676 Jean Milot and

March 29, 2018 at 720 Gamelin.

Communication and Conflict Management Workshop

April 16, 2018 at 9576 Jean Milot

May 14, 2018 at 720 Gamelin

Legal Aspects Related to Intimidation (Bilingual)

June 6, 2018 at 9576 Jean Milot

June 12, 2018 at 760 Gamelin

September 12, 2018 at Centre du Vieux Moulin 7644 Rue Edouard. #210 LaSalle.

Public Event

Theater, discussions, dynamic reflections and art.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED BEFORE MARCH 2ND 2018. LIMITED PLACES. (514) 364-1541 for registration or for more information.

Diane Doonan

Volunteer Assistant, LaSalle D&D 50+ Centre

7771 Bouvier, LaSalle QC.

H8N 2G6

514-652-2208