International drug trafficking network linked to Montreal mafia dismantled

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A vast police operation in several cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico has led to the dismantling of a major international drug trafficking network linked, among others, to the Italian mafia in Montreal and to several Canadian transport companies.

    Police forces from all three countries, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), provided an update on Tuesday in Los Angeles on Operation Dead Hand, which revealed a network transporting drugs from Mexico to Los Angeles, from where they were transported by Canadian truckers for redistribution in Canada and the United States.

    A dozen people were apprehended following multiple searches in U.S. and Canadian cities, including Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. Seven suspects, including three Mexicans suspected of being wholesale drug suppliers, are being sought. Other suspects were already in custody.

    Montreal-based Italian organized crime

    In all, 19 people are charged, including Montrealer Roberto Scoppa, 55, described as "an alleged drug trafficker with close ties to a Montreal-based Italian organized crime family." Investigators allege that Robert Scoppa bought "massive quantities of drugs in bulk."

    Four other Canadians were apprehended as part of the operation, including Ivan Gravel Gonzales, 32, of Trois-Rivières, two Ontarians from Brampton, aged 25 and 60, and a 20-year-old Albertan from Calgary. The five Canadians arrested will be extradited to the United States.

    Astonishing quantities

    The indictment filed in the U.S. alleges cumulative trafficking of approximately 845 kilos of methamphetamine, 951 kilos of cocaine, 20 kilos of fentanyl and four kilos of heroin. Police estimate their own seizures at between US$16 and US$28 million.

    In Canada, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) seized a total of $940,000 in cash, 70 kilos of cocaine and four kilos of heroin.

    The drugs entered Canada by truck via the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, the Buffalo Peace Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge, three border crossings in Ontario. 

    In the United States, defendants face maximum prison sentences ranging from 40 years to life. In the event of a guilty verdict, some may face minimum sentences of 15 to 20 years, depending on the charges.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2024.
     

