· International Astronomy Day 2018 in Dorval

· Date : Saturday April 21st 2018

· Time 3pm to 11pm

· Address : Dorval Arena, 1450 Dawson in Dorval

· A short description of the event : The Dorval Astronomy Club invites you to the International Astronomy Day on April 21st: There will be slide shows, videos, informative posters as well as some sun watching in daytime and stargazing in the evening if weather permits (we'll be stargazing until 11pm approximately if the sky is clear). We will be able to see the Moon, planets Venus & Jupiter and possibly other celestial objects. Come and meet with us to see what astronomy has to offer you...This is a FREE event.

· Organization, contact name and phone number : Dorval Astronomy Club, Marjolaine at 514-953-9038

· Website for event: http://www.astrosurf.com/cdadfs/internation.html