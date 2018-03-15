

CTV Montreal





The interim president of the Quebec Human Rights Commission has stepped down.

Camil Picard's spent three decades working for the province's youth centres before being named vice-president of the commission in 2013.

He was appointed acting president after Tamara Thermitus, who was named president of the organization in February 2017, took a leave of absence in the wake of multiple complaints about her behaviour.

This week La Presse reported that Picard was accused of sexual assault of a minor in the 1980s. Police investigated the alleged incident but Picard was never charged, and a case was settled out of court for $50,000.

"The allegations that we read are serious, troubling facts. I don't want to comment further on the facts because we're still inquiring into the whole situation. We'll probably be coming back to you shortly. I've also discussed with my colleagues from the opposition about this situation," said Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée.

Picard will be replaced by Philippe Andre Tessier, another vice-president of the commission.