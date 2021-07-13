MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a three-year contract extension with head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The 48-year-old took over coaching duties in February after Claude Julien's contract was terminated.

Ducharme is the 31st head coach in the team's history, having led the Habs to a record of 15-16-7.

He then led the Canadiens on a miracle run to the Stanley Cup final that ended in a 4-1 series loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Joliette, Que. native is the first Habs coach to make the finals since Jacques Demers in 1993.

"Dominique has managed to set his system in place and establish himself as a head coach in a very unusual season with challenging circumstances," said Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. "While our team has gone through its fair share of adversity, he has shown a lot of control over the situation as well as showing calm and great leadership. These are important qualities that we look for in a head coach and he fully deserves the chance to lead our team and take it to the next level."

Ducharme first joined the team in 2019 after spending a decade in the QMJHL. He won both the President Cup and Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads in 2012-13.

He also coached the Canadian Junior team in 2017 and 2018, winning a silver and gold medal respectively at the World Junior Championship.