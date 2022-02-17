Cole Caufield gave the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, giving interim head coach Martin St. Louis his first NHL victory.

Caufield scored twice and Paul Byron scored once for the Canadiens (9-33-7), who ended their 10-game losing streak.

It was 32-year-old Byron’s 500th game in the NHL.

Durant son 500e match!

��

In his 500th game!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UxhGVVmnpz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2022

Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (28-14-6), who ended their two-game winning streak. The Missouri team also defeated the Habs 4-1 on Dec. 11.

The Tricolore’s Samuel Montembeault made 26 saves. The 25-year-old Quebecer had not won in his previous five starts since a 5-3 win over the Stars in Dallas on Jan. 18.

His opponent, Ville Husso, had the best save percentage in the league (.939) heading into the game against the Canadiens. He turned aside 27 shots in front of the Blues’ net.

For a rare time this season, it was the Habs who opened the scoring.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 17.