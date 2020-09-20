MONTREAL -- There may be hope that a strike can be avoided in family daycare centres starting Monday.

The Quebec's early childhood workers union (FIPEQ-CSQ) announced the cancellation of its news conference scheduled for Sunday morning "due to progress made at the negotiating table."

The FIPEQ represents 10,000 family childcare providers (RSE). They ended their rotating strike on Friday, which began on Sept. 1, that was affecting all Quebec regions. They were preparing for an indefinite general strike, starting this week, failing an agreement with the government.

About 40 negotiation meetings have taken place between the Ministry of families and the union (FIPEQ) of the CSQ since March 2019.

However, discussions have slowed since the end of June. They resumed more intensively this weekend.

Remuneration is the main point in dispute.

Home childcare providers are not paid by the hour. Instead, they receive a grant from the Ministry of Families to provide the service at their home. This subsidy is provided for in a service agreement, which is currently under negotiation.

Their second source of income is the parental contribution, or $8.35 per child per day, from which they receive $7.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.