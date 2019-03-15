

The Canadian Press





More than 65,000 students across Quebec are expected to take part in a walk demanding action on climate change on Friday.

Events are planned in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Joliette, Rimsouski, Baie-Comeau, Gaspe and Sept-Iles, among others.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette said he wouldn’t be able to participate but that channels of communication with organizers are open.

His federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, said she would be attending “in spirit,” and said it’s important for young people to call for action in the fight against climate change.

Similar events are being held in nearly 100 countries around the world, with students walking out of class. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos went viral. Thunberg lectured the assembled world leaders, saying “I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear that I feel every day.”