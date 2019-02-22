

The Canadian Press





Montrealers looking to get their fill of creepy crawlers should make their way to the Insectarium before March 11, when the building will close for renovations.

The expanded Insectarium, located on the grounds of the Montreal Botanical Gardens, will only reopen in the summer of 2021.

Also undergoing construction is the Biodome, which shut down on April 3 for extensive renovations and will reopen next summer.

Montreal Executive Committee member Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde said the project will make the Insectarium 68 per cent larger.

According to Insectarium officials, the new facilities will allow visitors to be immersed in a series of differnet places inspired by insect habitats, including a vivarium where visitors will be able to enter and observe insects such as butterflies throughout the year.

The City of Montreal said the estimated cost of the project is $36.35 million, with the new Insectarium expected to generate additional annual revenues of $4.3 million coming from 475,000 annual visitors.