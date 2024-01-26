MONTREAL
    • Inquest into suicide death of Quebec woman who had Lyme disease comes to an end

    A Quebec coroner's inquest into the death of Amélie Champagne, a young woman who suffered from Lyme disease and died by suicide, concluded on Friday.

    Her family said the hospital system failed her after she died on Sept. 11, 2022, in Montreal.

    For years, she had symptoms associated with the long form of Lyme’s disease, an unexplained complication from a disease transmitted by ticks that still baffles scientists

    Her symptoms included constant fatigue and doctors couldn’t provide her with a cure.

    Champagne fell into a long depression, and was twice admitted to psychiatric wards, only to be discharged shortly after.

    Shortly after her last hospital visit, she took her own life.

    An inquest by coroner Julie-Kim Godin revealed that medical research into Lyme disease was still in its infancy, even if the number of cases has steadily increased.

    Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, testified that more expertise was still needed, and few doctors work specifically on a treatment and cure.

    The final witness was social services minister Lionel Carmant. He testified about his government’s plan to expand and reinforce suicide prevention in Quebec, but could not provide a timeline.

    With her work now completed, the coroner is expected to release her report later this year.

    Here is a list of mental health resources in Quebec

    If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

    Your family doctor (if you have one)
    Call Info-Social 811 to get help or information regarding your mental health or the mental health of a family member or friend.

    Call the 911 emergency service if you fear for your safety or the safety of a family member or friend or to obtain immediate assistance.

    Call or text the 988 suicide crisis helpline when in crisis, or when they know someone is in a crisis, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, free of charge.

    Find a crisis centre (in French only) near you to obtain free specialized crisis intervention services for you or a loved one.

    If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

