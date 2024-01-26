Inquest into suicide death of Quebec woman who had Lyme disease comes to an end
A Quebec coroner's inquest into the death of Amélie Champagne, a young woman who suffered from Lyme disease and died by suicide, concluded on Friday.
Her family said the hospital system failed her after she died on Sept. 11, 2022, in Montreal.
For years, she had symptoms associated with the long form of Lyme’s disease, an unexplained complication from a disease transmitted by ticks that still baffles scientists
Her symptoms included constant fatigue and doctors couldn’t provide her with a cure.
Champagne fell into a long depression, and was twice admitted to psychiatric wards, only to be discharged shortly after.
Shortly after her last hospital visit, she took her own life.
An inquest by coroner Julie-Kim Godin revealed that medical research into Lyme disease was still in its infancy, even if the number of cases has steadily increased.
Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, testified that more expertise was still needed, and few doctors work specifically on a treatment and cure.
The final witness was social services minister Lionel Carmant. He testified about his government’s plan to expand and reinforce suicide prevention in Quebec, but could not provide a timeline.
With her work now completed, the coroner is expected to release her report later this year.
BREAKING Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll US$83.3 million in damages in defamation case, jury finds
Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay US$83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Ontario man pleads guilty in 'brazen' fraud scheme in the U.S.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the Unites States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations
Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Man dead after snowmobile crash with moose: N.B. RCMP
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
'It sounded like a small hand grenade': Residents react to explosion at St. Thomas apartment building
An apparent explosion at an apartment building in St. Thomas, Ont. has displaced dozens of people early Friday evening.
-
Displaced tenants of St. Thomas fire grateful for support as they try to figure out next steps
Cody Bennett is among the eight people left homeless after fire in St. Thomas, Ont. He watched Thursday night as firefighters tried to save the structure he has called home for seven years.
Fragiskatos says London’s bus rapid transit system won’t get a financial bail out
Just days after city council discussed lobbying for funds to offset an estimated $174 million shortfall to build the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos said no more federal dollars will be made available.
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
Police out of Lethbridge and Milk River, Alta., are advising the public they might see a familiar sight on Saturday.
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
Instructor who praised Hamas 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says
An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after praising Hamas is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Stretch of Lougheed Highway closed due to incident involving crane
Drivers travelling along Lougheed Highway in Burnaby were rerouted Friday afternoon over an incident involving a crane.
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Soon, the academy will be able to accommodate the demand: It's building an $80-million state-of-the-art building for 1,600 elementary students close to its campus on 127 Street.
SafePoint pause 'erodes' trust with drug users, expert fears
When Windsor’s first supervised consumption site opened last spring, the team behind it repeatedly stated it would take a while to build the full trust of people who use drugs.
-
Budget deliberations begin at Windsor City Hall Monday with a proposed property tax increase of 3.93 per cent, but a duo of city councillors have a last minute pitch they believe will enhance service at Transit Windsor without blowing the budget.
-
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is issuing a warning to travelers and anyone who may have been exposed to measles infection recently.
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
-
Ottawa firefighters have rescued 'Chichi' the cat who got stuck inside the wall of a home on Thursday night.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.