MONTREAL -- More than two years after two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon's death, a coroner's inquest has finally begun into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

It will aim to find any potential contributing factors into the little girl's murder at the hands of her mother, who was 23 at the time.

The mother, Audrey Gagnon, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to committing an indignity to a body.

She faces life in prison, and 14 years with no chance of parole, for stabbing her daughter to death and disposing of her body in a dumpster in a Quebec City neighbourhood in spring 2018. Gagnon was sentenced last March.

Nearly a year earlier, in 2019, Quebec's coroner had committed to hold an inquest, but said it woudn't interfere with the court proceedings.

The inquest finally began this week and is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, after hearing testimony from police, youth protection workers, the pathologist who worked on the case, and witnesses.

The coroner is tasked with looking into the wider context of the girl's death and coming up with any recommendations into how to prevent similar ones in future.