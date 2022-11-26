Inflation-fighting cheques are coming, but beware of fraudsters: Revenu Quebec

Revenu Quebec confirmed on Friday citizens will start receiving their $400 to $600 cheques to combat inflation in early December.

The CAQ government announced it would be sending financial-assistance payments to 6.5 million Quebecers to help them cope with higher-than-expected inflation.

Revenu Quebec said in a news release that it is "currently finalizing preparations to make the payments."

At the same time, the government is cautioning citizens to be on the lookout for fraudulent messages.

"Fraudulent text messages and e-mails are currently circulating, offering the possibility of obtaining a payment of $400 to $600," Revenu Quebec said in a news release. "At no time does Revenu Québec offer refunds or payments in this manner. These messages are attempts at fraud, and Revenu Quebec calls for vigilance, as the protection and security of information is a priority."

Those who make $50,000 or less per year will receive $600, while those who make a net income of between $50,000 and $100,000 will receive $400.

Those who make between $100,000 and $104,000 will receive a smaller amount.

Payments will be made by direct deposit or cheque to those who have filed their 2021 tax return.

More information can be found on the Revenu Quebec website.