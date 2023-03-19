Inflation also affecting Quebec thrift stores
The rising cost of many consumer goods has fuelled Quebecers' interest in the circular economy, particularly in buying second-hand items. Yet businesses that specialize in selling used items are also being hit by inflation, but their room to manoeuvre to counter its effects is limited.
At Orapé, a Plessisville-based organization south of Trois-Rivieres operating a used goods shop that funds a food aid service, among other things, prices have been raised by an average of 10-15 per cent.
"This is the maximum margin we gave ourselves," said director Valérie Bédard. "We had to think very strategically to keep a sufficient profit margin while remaining affordable for our clientele and respecting our basic mission, which is to offer items to low-income people."
Although the organization owns its building, it must still deal with increased costs for electricity and minor maintenance work, salary increases for staff, and especially the rising cost of gasoline, a budget item that is 30 to 50 per cent more expensive than before.
"We go to people's homes to pick up items, and our truck doesn't run on air," joked the director.
Since the price of second-hand products sold at Orapé varies from a few pennies for trinkets to about $150 for household appliances, the margin of error that the organization can make remains slim.
"You have to keep in mind that people come to buy used with a view to finding something nice, good, cheap and they don't expect to pay buckets,'' said Bédard. "There are people who understand that we have no choice but to raise our prices, but others who feel that we should practically give away our items because they are given to us."
For Renaissance, which has 34 locations in Quebec, it is mainly the rapid and sustained increase in salaries that has eaten into the organization's budgetary margin.
"It's true that we had to increase our prices, but we couldn't keep up with the inflation rate," said general manager Éric St-Arnaud. "We did market studies beforehand to make sure we stayed within the average.
"We don't want to pass on all the increases we are experiencing, but when rents, taxes, salaries and gasoline increase and we offer salaries above the minimum, we have to adjust to keep our employees above the poverty line."
In addition to reviewing the entire transportation system, which has resulted in a 10 per cent reduction in mileage and, incidentally, in the number of litres of gasoline consumed, Renaissance is considering automating some of its operations to reduce its operating costs.
"We've started talking about computerization, robotization in certain sectors, such as fast boxes," said St-Arnaud. "We're looking at that because the cost of labour is going up, and we want to be more efficient, but we're still going to put people to work because we're still a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help people integrate the labour market."
TARGETTING NON-ESSENTIALS
Gens au travail, which runs the Meubletout and Boutique aux fringues businesses in McMasterville in the Montérégie region, has adopted a different strategy to avoid penalizing the most disadvantaged, even though the clientele is very diverse.
"In doing so, the used items of first necessity will not cost more, but if they wish to buy second-hand goods that are more beautiful or more luxurious, they will have to pay more," said director Marie Motte. "Someone who needs a chest of drawers or basic crockery will be able to get it for cheap, but for the more exceptional items, such as a vintage piece of furniture or a beautiful set of crockery with gilding, we will raise the price."
Delivery charges have also been increased since 2022 to compensate for the increase in the price of gas.
"It was too much for us to bear," said the director. "But fortunately, it doesn't affect the customers who come to the shop to pick up the items. We still have a lot of awareness-raising to do so that people think of us rather than putting their furniture on the road or taking it to the ecocentre."
INCREASING CLIENTELE, STABLE PRICES
Other organizations have decided not to increase the price of their items, or only slightly.
"We're lucky, because we're not very affected," said Danielle Pettigrew, president of the Centre des générations, which runs the Grenier des générations in Boucherville. "It's not inflation that has increased the price of our items."
To compensate for the soaring price of gasoline, however, the organization began charging delivery fees two years ago.
The increase in traffic, and incidentally in sales, has prevented SOS Dépannage in Granby from raising its prices too much.
"Apart from the 50 cents here and there, nothing major," said director Patrick St-Denis. "Sales are doing well. We've seen an increase of about 20 per cent in the last few months, so that doesn't justify raising our prices considerably."
The same scenario has emerged at the Ressourcerie du Granit, in Lac-Mégantic, where diversification and an increase in the clientele have made it possible not to touch prices.
Since 2004, we have had to increase our prices by about 16 to 18 per cent, or less than 1 per cent per year," said director Robert Bureau. "We keep in mind that the people who come here, whether they live in poverty or not, come here to buy things at that price and that it must remain accessible."
Thanks to its goodwill, the Ressourcerie du Granit still manages to make a profit, part of which is redistributed to the community, despite an increase in the cost of landfill, gas and salaries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 19, 2023.
This story was written with the financial support of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A soggy St. Paddy's Day and cold parade to follow in Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
Putin's world just got a lot smaller with the ICC's arrest warrant
President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world but with the International Criminal Court's war crimes charges against him, Putin's world just got smaller.
Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters
The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.
Lance Reddick's wife shares emotional tribute: 'Lance was taken from us far too soon'
Actor Lance Reddick is being remembered by family and friends following his sudden death Friday at age 60. 'Lance was taken from us far too soon,' Stephanie Reddick, the late actor's widow, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Number of people missing following Old Montreal fire rises to seven
Police say the number of people missing has risen from six to seven after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy
Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will be honoured by comedic and entertainment royalty when he receives the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night.
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring 'professional bear huggers'
Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for 'professional bear huggers' with an adorable job listing posted on Facebook.
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Road closures, TTC service changes in Toronto for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Toronto’s 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will move through the streets of downtown Sunday. The following roads and transit routes will see closures as a result:
-
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
-
One dead, another injured in high-speed collision in Etobicoke
One person is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Report outlines significant deprivations of liberty in provincial jails in Nova Scotia
The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges for Martimers but a new report says prisoners wound-up facing even greater hardships
-
Man, 47, dead following crash in Alma, N.S.: RCMP
A 47-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Alma, N.S.
-
Fire at Moncton restaurant under investigation
A fire causes extensive damage at a Moncton restaurant Saturday evening.
London
-
Former psychiatric hospital in London's east end goes up in flames
Fire crews are currently on scene of a working fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.
-
Haldimand County OPP seek suspects in overnight assault and robbery
Multiple suspects allegedly jumped a pedestrian in Hagersville Saturday, assaulting the victim and striking them with an unknown object before fleeing the area, OPP say.
-
London Curling Club celebrates 175 years
On Saturday the London Curling Club marked a major milestone in celebrating its 175th anniversary
Northern Ontario
-
Three police incidents, two impaired charges, one northern Ont. woman
A Timmins woman is at the centre of three incidents that took place within 48 hours of each other earlier this month, including a police chase and two occurrences of impaired driving, police said.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' on CTV W5.
-
Number of people missing following Old Montreal fire rises to seven
Police say the number of people missing has risen from six to seven after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
Calgary
-
'Marda Lake' prompts colourful southwest Calgary protest
Signs and floating pool toys caused quite the stir near a massive puddle that accumulated in Marda Loop this month.
-
Hitmen inch close to playoff spot with shutout win over Tigers in Medicine Hat
With their playoff positioning hanging by a thread, the Calgary Hitmen got a big performance Saturday from goaltender Brayden Peters en route to a 2-0 victory over the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
-
Putin's world just got a lot smaller with the ICC's arrest warrant
President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world but with the International Criminal Court's war crimes charges against him, Putin's world just got smaller.
Kitchener
-
Head on highway crash in New Hamburg, driver going wrong way: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was going to wrong way on a highway in New Hamburg before a head on crash.
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Vancouver
-
People with schizophrenia were especially at risk during 2021 heat dome, BCCDC finds
New research from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control suggests people with schizophrenia were particularly susceptible to the deadly heat dome that struck the province in June 2021.
-
Port McNeill RCMP violated suspect's Charter rights during detention, judge rules
Mounties in Port McNeill violated a suspect's Charter rights by failing to allow him to contact a lawyer promptly after his 2019 drug trafficking arrest, a judge has ruled.
-
Richmond great-grandmother speaks out after falling victim to the 'Grandchild Scam'
Gretchen Schellenberg would do anything for her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. So the Richmond senior was concerned when a man phoned in early February claiming to be a police officer, saying her grandson Tyler had been in an accident, and drugs were found in the car.
Edmonton
-
'We need to work together': Expert says increasing rates of family violence requires systemic changes
As the Edmonton Police Service mourns two officers killed while responding to a domestic dispute, an advocate that works with people experiencing violence and abuse says the tragedy is bringing attention to the rising rates of family violence.
-
Trend Line
Trend Line | Younger Canadians' views of our country and its institutions getting progressively worse: Nanos survey
Canadians' satisfaction with our country continues to decline, especially when it comes to perceptions of our political institutions, according to a new national survey by Nanos Research. And younger Canadians have the bleakest view of the nation out of all age groups.
-
'Who, if not us, should stop them?': The stories of Ukrainian women on the front lines
A Ukrainian charity tells CTVNews.ca how women on the front lines of the war in Ukraine do not have proper equipment and are struggling with the realities of being in a conflict zone. Here are their stories.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ explosion at Forest Glade home
Windsor police are actively investigating a “suspicious” explosion that destroyed a house in the city’s Forest Glade neighbourhood.
-
Chatham-Kent residents asked to weigh in on backyard chickens
Residents in Chatham-Kent can have their say on backyard chickens after the municipality launched a survey looking for feedback.
-
Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'
While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.
Regina
-
Indigenous communities leading Canada's clean energy boom
On a wintry day last November, Daphne Kay looked up at an expanse of gleaming solar panels located on Cowessess First Nation reserve land just east of Regina and cried.
-
'A really good place to be': Newcomers to Sask. learn ski lessons at Mission Ridge
For the second straight year, the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone along with Mission Ridge Winter Park invited the Regina Open Door Society (RODS) and the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) for a day of family fun.
-
Guns, bear spray and machete seized in 'high risk' traffic stop: Regina police
A routine traffic stop led to the seizure of an array of weapons by Regina police.
Ottawa
-
House to Home may soon be homeless
When refugee and asylum seekers are starting a new life in Ottawa, a local charity called House to Home is one of the first stops many make after they find a place to live. But now, the charity needs a new home of its own.
-
Number of people missing following Old Montreal fire rises to seven
Police say the number of people missing has risen from six to seven after a massive fire ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal on Thursday.
-
Lousy Smarch Weather: Temperatures plummet in Ottawa on Sunday
There is a brief cold snap in the capital today ahead of a warming trend in the coming week.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just fun:' Baby Crawl event delights at Saskatoon Family Expo
Dozens of some of Saskatoon's fastest fledgling infants took over Prairieland Park Saturday to be crowned the Baby Crawl champion.
-
1 in 5 Saskatchewan residents struggling to keep up with mortgage payments: Expert
Current homeowners in the province have been struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, according to a mortgage expert.
-
Stability, resources and economy just some reasons for Sask premier’s high approval rating: Expert
There are several reasons for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s high approval ratings, one political expert says.