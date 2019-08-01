

CTV Montreal





A night out at the movies ended in tragedy on the South Shore Wednesday night.

According to Longueuil police, a 4-month-old baby was killed after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the Cine-parc Boucherville. The vehicle was backing up and the driver did not see the child.

Witnesses at the drive-in theatre said the baby was in a small tent on the ground near the back end of the vehicle. Some people at the scene rushed in and attempted lifesaving manoeuvres, but the child's injuries were too much. The baby was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Investigators spent several hours at the scene in order to understand the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.