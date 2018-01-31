

A Laval family has welcomed a newborn baby girl in dramatic fashion.

Jasmine Culzac was delivered in the parking lot of the Royal Victoria Hospital by her father after the front doors to the building were locked.

The incident began Saturday morning at 3:30 -- the normally 20-minute drive to the hospital took because of snow removal and closures in the Turcot Interchange.

When the expecting parents arrived at the Royal Vic, the father, Joe Culzac, banged on the front doors until someone arrived. The hospital's doors are locked at night due to security reasons, and only one door to the birthing centre is open.

By the time help came, little Jasmine had already arrived.

“I was thinking my baby has to come out right now, or she might not make it. I think I just did what any other father would do,” said Culzac. “I was panicking inside, but there was really not time to panic. It was just adrenaline and instincts taking over.”

Both mother and baby are in good health and are back at home.



