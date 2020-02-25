MONTREAL -- Stefanie Trudeau, the infamous ex-Montreal police officer who came to be known as "Agent 728," has failed in her bid to have her conviction overturned.

Trudeau's lawyer argued judge Daniel Bedard made several errors of law during her trial, on a charge of assaulting a civilian during an arrest in 2012.

Her lawyer stated Bedard also gave Trudeau an unreasonable sentence after her conviction.

The former officer was found guilty of assault in 2016 and received a one-year suspended sentence and 60 hours of community service.

The Court of Appeal denied Trudeau's attempt to appeal her conviction and refused to hear the appeal on her sentence.

This is a developing story that will be updated.