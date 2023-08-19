Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
"I do not understand that I can hear that from the mouth of my Minister of Education," said Jo-Annie Blais, a kindergarten teacher and graduate from the Université de Laval, in an interview with Noovo Info.
Faced with a shortage of about 5,000 teachers to start the 2023 school year, Minister Bernard Drainville said earlier this week that less experienced teachers should be put in kindergarten classes to mitigate burnout.
"You teach through games, children take naps, there's no homework," Drainville told 98.5 FM's Paul Arcand, who expressed concern about young teachers leaving the profession prematurely because they're overwhelmed.
"For a young teacher [...] I think this could be a great way of getting them experience so that they can then graduate, so to speak, to more complex and demanding groups," Drainville explained.
After hearing his comments, Jo-Annie Blais said she felt compelled to set the record straight and wrote an open letter on Facebook describing in detail what it's like to teach the youngest students and how she had to take a leave of absence twice due to burnout.
"To hear today that kindergarten classes are the easiest to teach has caused me great disbelief," she wrote in her letter, which described issues such as referring students for professionals "and their long wait lists," hours spent on tailoring report cards for individual students and dealing with students in crisis in the classroom.
"How many blows do we get every year? Far too many!" the letter stated.
"During my second work stoppage, the teacher who took my place also left on work stoppage, a teacher who had a group for the first time in her career. And this despite the fact that my two kindergarten colleagues welcomed and accompanied her. If it was so easy, why did she leave after two months?"
Noovo Info confirmed that the Fédération québécoise des directions d’établissement d'enseignement (FQDE) is facing a shortage of 5,000 teachers -- excluding schools in Montreal -- ahead of the upcoming school year. La Presse first reported the labour shortage figures, which break down to a lack of 2,000 full-time teachers and 3,000 part-time teachers.
The teachers' federation said the current shortage is 3.5 times higher than last year's when the network was missing around 1,400 at the beginning of the school year.
The Ministry of Education said it is still waiting to consolidate the number of teaching vacancies in Quebec.
Drainville has also said there might be more non-legally qualified teachers in Quebec classrooms this year to deal with the labour shortage.
"For those that have a bac [bachelor's degree] in a subject that's taught in school, if you're interested in trying teaching, come," he told Arcand on 98.5 FM.
"You'll be what we call 'non-legally certified' teachers.' You can teach history, math, French -- a subject that is known through your bac -- and eventually seek your certification through a transfer-credit program that universities are currently putting in place."
In cases where neither a certified teacher nor an uncertified teacher with a bachelor's is available, "at this moment, Paul, it will happen that we have teachers who only have a dec [diploma of college studies]," acquired at the CEGEP-level, Drainville stated.
"And in certain exceptional cases, people that have a post-secondary education diploma, but who have started either CEGEP or university," he added, stressing that this would be a rare occurrence.
Reacting to the lack of teachers, the head of the Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement (FSE-CSQ) said the current situation was "discouraging."
"We find ourselves in a situation we could have foreseen years ago," said Josée Scalabrini, president of the FSE, in an interview with Noovo Info
"We didn't value the teaching profession. And now we're faced with a serious shortage - I repeat, a shortage that was foreseeable and that we've been denouncing for 10 years."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Federal underfunding of Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration
Canada's housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
Toronto
-
Canada's rudest and most polite cities are located in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
-
Runoff from Etobicoke chemical facility fire may have reached Lake Ontario after containment breached due to rain
Runoff from a six-alarm fire at an Etobicoke chemical facility may have reached Lake Ontario after containment was breached due to heavy rain.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires' disease outbreak
Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
London
-
Fatal collision claims one life near Formosa
Police in Bruce County are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed one life near Formosa in the early morning hours of Saturday.
-
Simple Reflections for Artists hits the stage in downtown London
Some of London, Ont.’s future great talents could be seen at Covent Garden Market square Friday night.
-
Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers
A Dorchester, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly assaulting an officer and fleeing from police Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
Calgary
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
'Incredibly difficult times': PM Justin Trudeau visits N.W.T. wildfire evacuees at reception centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories being hosted at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country Thunder
Thousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
'It was time': Popular butcher shop in Brantford, Ont., closes its doors after 70 years of operation
A family-owned butcher shop in Brantford has closed its doors after 70 years of operation.
Vancouver
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfires
Hundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Edmonton
-
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Windsor
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100K
A mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
'Decimated' is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
-
320 new and upgraded LTC beds coming to Essex County
A ground-breaking day for long-term care in our region. 'This is huge,' said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey, who flashed a big smile during Friday’s event.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
City manager can't say how long fence around Regina City Hall will remain up
A fence around Regina City Hall that was put up after a homeless encampment was taken down in July will remain up indefinitely, according to the City of Regina.
-
IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City there are some top options. Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way, near Leitrim Road, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
Severe summer storms impacting some crops in the Ottawa area, but corn is thriving
This summer wave of heavy rain, hail, tornadoes and smoky air has left its mark on farm fields in the Ottawa area, causing some to turn into swamps.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple witnesses Hawaii wildfire
A Saskatoon couple spent more than 40 hours on the side of a road in Hawaii as a deadly wildfire raged in the distance.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Saskatoon garden club focused on urban biodiversity hits 101 members
A growing group of gardeners in Saskatoon are helping promote urban biodiversity one garden at a time.