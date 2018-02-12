

Quebec's public inquiry about indigenous people and how they are treated by public servants is now hearing from people in the Montreal area.

Over the next two weeks many individuals are scheduled to testify about their own encounters, or encounters they have witnessed, involving police.

This round of hearings comes as many people are outraged over a not-guilty verdict delivered Friday in the shooting death of Coulten Boushie, a young Indigenous man in Saskatchewan. A vigil is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Norman Bethune Square at Guy and de Maisonneuve.

For the first of two rounds of Montreal hearings, indigenous leaders are going to explain some of the harassment and difficulties faced by their people, and steps they have taken to improve relationships with civil servants.

Members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribunal will describe some of the alternative methods to justice that have been used by indigenous groups in the region, while university professors will also explain some of the sociological and legal issues faced by indigenous people.

The commission led by retired Superior Court judge Jacques Vien began its work last June in Val d'Or, following an investigation into allegations of police violence against indigenous women.

That investigation found there were dozens of instances where police officers in Val d'Or, Schefferville, and other regions assaulted or sexually assaulted women, but could not confirm enough details to hold up in a court of law.

The second round of hearings in Montreal begins on March 12.