Indigenous groups challenging French-language law in Superior Court

Two Indigenous groups are filing a legal challenge in Quebec Superior Court on Bill 96, which affects 14 sections of the Charter of the French Language.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations Education Council (FNEC) believe that provisions of the law infringe on the ancestral rights of Indigenous peoples.

In their view, the rights to self-determination and self-government in education are the prerogative of First Nations, as stipulated in the Constitution Act, 1982, particularly in the areas of education, teaching and the practice of ancestral languages.

The Indigenous groups are criticizing the Quebec government for not having taken their claims and representations into account and for not having consulted them before introducing the bill. Yet, they claim, the bill will have considerable medium- and long-term impacts in several areas of their development.

Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard believes that the Quebec government is using insidious methods of assimilation that date from another century.

Atikamekw Council of Manawan Chief Sipi Flamand added that the law is a direct attack on the languages and cultural identities of First Nations and Inuit and is an extension of a policy aimed at feeding systemic racism against them.

The groups nonetheless say they do not question the importance of French to the people of Quebec and recognize the importance of language and education to a people's identity.