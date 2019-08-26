Featured Video
Indian community celebrates 73rd anniversary of independence, Gandhi's 150th birthday
Members of Montreal's Indian community gathered to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of independence on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 9:01PM EDT
Members of Montreal’s Indian community gathered on Saturday to honour the country’s 73rd anniversary of independence.
Among the events organized by the India-Canada Association of Montreal to commemorate the day were a flag hoisting ceremony in Gandhi Park.
The event also celebrated the 550th birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, the founder of Sikhism, as well as the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.
Over 170 people attended the event, which included speeches, dancing and singing.
