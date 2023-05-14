'Independence and autonomy': Montreal organization helps single mothers achieve their goals

It takes a village to raise a child, so the saying goes.

For more than 30 years, the organization Mères au pouvoir (mothers in power) has put this maxim into practice by supporting dozens of single mothers and improving their living conditions.

"Three out of four single-parent families in Montreal are headed by women," said Valérie Larouche, director of the organization founded in 1990 and based in Montreal's Centre-Sud district.

Nearly a third of these women earn less than $30,000 a year, all the while juggling their jobs, parenting and other responsibilities as heads of households.

"They are often perceived as weak or vulnerable, but single mothers are actually extremely strong and resilient," said Larouche.

"These are women who have decided to have more power over their lives, who are seeking their independence and autonomy. Some have chosen to assert themselves and free themselves from the violence they were experiencing. Others have had no parental role models and are learning to be better mothers. That takes a lot of courage."

Mères au pouvoir works to remove the barriers that prevent moms of young children from flourishing, offering psychosocial support as well as affordable family housing close to childcare centres and schools.

The process lasts no more than five years and ends with an 85 per cent success rate.

"We had women on welfare, women maybe in poor health. When they leave us, they have a degree or a job, they find housing and are actively contributing to society," Larouche added.

A few months after launching its fundraising campaign last fall, the organization raised $1.4 million -- 70 per cent of its $2 million goal -- allowing it to support 50 single-parent families annually in a new housing unit.

If this goal is met, Mères au pouvoir could increase its capacity to 80 units and support nearly twice as many households.

