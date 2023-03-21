Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard holds a copy of the 2023-24 budget speech as he responds to reporters at a news conference on March 20, 2023, in Quebec City. Quebec Families Minister Suzanne Roy, centre, and Dr. Gilles Julien look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard holds a copy of the 2023-24 budget speech as he responds to reporters at a news conference on March 20, 2023, in Quebec City. Quebec Families Minister Suzanne Roy, centre, and Dr. Gilles Julien look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

5 things to know for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says "targeted inflation relief" is coming in the 2023 federal budget, an Ottawa board of health member feels the love following a body-shaming message, and a former NHL player's son is charged for pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China's Xi visits Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit shortly after noon Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighbouring Russia for a three-day trip. Moscow's invasion will be in the spotlight at both meetings.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon