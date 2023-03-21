Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon.

Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.

He said today's budget will also include $50 million for the Dr. Julien Foundation, which provides pediatric care and other services to vulnerable children.

Girard has previously said his budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year will keep the promises his party made during Quebec's fall election campaign.

A centrepiece of the party's election platform was a promise for an income tax cut of one percentage point starting this year on the lowest two income tax brackets.

The minister's December update forecasted that the province would end the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $5.2-billion deficit and return to a balanced budget by 2027-28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.