The CAQ delivered its first mini-budget Monday, outlining relief for Quebec families and seniors, as well as support for businesses. The move was called a ‘first step’ by Premier Francois Legault to fulfilling a campaign promise to put money back into Quebecer’s wallets.
The Trudeau government has promised to fight childhood obesity by restricting food and beverage marketing to children under the age of 13. The bill has made it to a third reading in the Senate, but there are now concerns the bill could be jeopardy.