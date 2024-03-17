IN PHOTOS: Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun

The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.

From Irish dancers, to pipes and drums, to media personalities on floats, some 100 entries took part in the parade. It resulting in a sea of green travelling along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Fort Street to Jeanne-Mance Street.







Leading the parade was Grand Marshal Mike Kennedy, and Patty McCann served as chief reviewing officer.

The parade featured the St. Patrick's Queen, Chloe Miller, and her court: Julia Rochford, Madison Lalonde, Mia Simard and Shaeleigh Rose Spracklin.



An RCMP piped band entertains the crowd during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Take a look at all the fun in our photo album – and send us your photos at MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca





(Olivier Dutrisac)

