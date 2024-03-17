MONTREAL
Montreal

    • IN PHOTOS: Montrealers revel in St. Patrick's Day fun

    Members of the crowd look on as they enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) Members of the crowd look on as they enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The sun managed to peek out – a little bit of luck for thousands of revellers who took to the streets of Montreal Sunday for the 199th St. Patrick's Day Parade.

    From Irish dancers, to pipes and drums, to media personalities on floats, some 100 entries took part in the parade. It resulting in a sea of green travelling along de Maisonneuve Boulevard from Fort Street to Jeanne-Mance Street.




    Leading the parade was Grand Marshal Mike Kennedy, and Patty McCann served as chief reviewing officer.

    The parade featured the St. Patrick's Queen, Chloe Miller, and her court: Julia Rochford, Madison Lalonde, Mia Simard and Shaeleigh Rose Spracklin.

    An RCMP piped band entertains the crowd during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

    Take a look at all the fun in our photo album – and send us your photos at MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca



    (Olivier Dutrisac)

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News