In just 1 week, thousands of Quebecers received fines for distracted driving

Police forces in Quebec are reminding people of the dangers of distracted driving.

This comes after the Opération nationale concertée Distraction (ONC), which ran from Oct. 6 to 12, resulted in police forces issuing over 3,000 fines, including more than 1,500 for using a mobile phone while driving.

An additional 100 tickets were given to motorists wearing headphones, and more than 200 people received fines for driving with an object, animal or passenger obstructing their view.

Police state distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal and serious collisions in Quebec.

On average, from 2018 to 2022, distracted driving has resulted in 122 deaths and 465 people seriously injured annually.

The operation was a joint effort by all the police forces in Quebec in collaboration with Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) roadside inspectors.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 20, 2023.