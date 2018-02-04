

CTV Montreal





While many Montrealers will be hunkering down with the Super Bowl on Sunday night, that’s not the case for some dedicated parents who will be camping out in the snow to secure a spot at Royal Vale for their child.

The NDG school, which offers classes from kindergarten to grade 11, accepts only a few dozen new students each year, with priority going to younger siblings of existing students.

While registration opens for all EMSB schools on Monday, Royal Vale is in high demand due to its enriched math and science program.

Children not accepted to the school will find spots at other, nearby elementary schools.