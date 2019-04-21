Featured Video
Impact unbeaten streak snapped in 3-0 loss to Union
Montreal Impact's Daniel Lovitz, right, takes a shot past the reach of Philadelphia Union's Ray Gaddis during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 3-0. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 8:05AM EDT
Cory Burke and Jamiro Monteiro each scored to help the Philadelphia beat the Montreal Impact 3-0 on Saturday for the Union's fourth win in their last five games.
Burke stole a lazy pass near midfield and then took a few dribbles before blasting a roller from outside the area just inside the far post to give Philadelphia (4-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
Monteiro, a 25-year old on loan from FC Metz through June, converted from the spot in the 45th for his first MLS goal after Jack Elliott drew a foul conceded by Zakaria Diallo.
Alejandro Bedoya tapped in an empty-netter to cap the scoring 57th minute.
Montreal (3-3-2) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped and conceded a goal for the first time since a 7-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on March 30.
Philadelphia's Kai Wagner was shown a straight red card, after video review, in the 90th minute.
