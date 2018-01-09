

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact have agreed to contracts with goalkeepers Clement Diop and Jason Beaulieu.

Diop, a French-born Senegalese international, was selected from the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Waiver draft on Dec. 13. He agreed to a two-year contract, while Montreal native Beaulieu got one year with three option years as a homegrown player.

"I am very pleased to be able to count on Clement for the next few seasons," the Impact's new head coach Remi Garde said in a release. "Despite receiving other offers, he made the choice to continue his development in Montreal.

"His MLS experience will be an asset."

The 24-year-old Diop played 17 games for the Galaxy.

The six-foot-four Beaulieu, 23, spent the last four years with the University of New Mexico Lobos, appearing in 69 games.