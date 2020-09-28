MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry said something about it during his post-game conference on Sunday, and the Impact confirmed it Monday: goaltender Evan Bush is leaving Montreal and heading to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In return, the Impact got a third-round pick in the 2021 super-draft.

In a news release, sporting director Olivier Renard explained that the team is satisfied with the trio of goalkeepers made up of Clement Diop, James Pantemis and Jonathan Sirois.

Renard will meet the media by videoconference later Monday afternoon.

Bush joined the Impact in 2011 and was the last active Impact player that played with the club during its years in USL.

In 10 seasons in Montreal, Bush played 195 regular season games, eight more in MLS playoffs, eight Canadian Championship games, as well as 13 CONCACAF Champions League games.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.