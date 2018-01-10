Impact's new coach names assistants
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 3:13PM EST
Montreal Impact coach Remi Garde has named an all-French staff of assistant coaches in Joel Bats, Maxence Flachez, Wilfried Nancy and Robert Duverne.
Nancy, who served two years under former head coach Mauro Biello, is the only returning coach from last season.
Bats will be goalkeeping coach. The former French national team goalie spent the last 17 seasons coaching keepers at French club Lyon, which is Garde's former team.
Flachez was head coach of Lyon's reserve team. Duverne is the new fitness coach, a job he also performed at Lyon.
Garde was named head coach on Nov. 11.
He said keeping Nancy on was important because the rest of the staff is new to MLS.
