MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact conceded a goal in each half on route to a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia while Amar Sejdic notched the Impact's lone goal.

With four minutes to go in regular time, Romell Quioto came close to tying the match off a pass from Sejdic but Andre Blake made a quality play to force Quioto to send the ball left of the net.

Philadelphia has a 6-0 record at Subaru Park. The Impact have failed to win two straight matches so far this season. In their last game, the Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1.

Montreal will take on the New England Revolution on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.