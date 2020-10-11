Advertisement
Impact on wrong side of 2-1 final score against Philadelphia Union
Brenden Aaronson, right, of the Philadelphia Union and Rudy Camacho of the Montreal Impact battle for the ball in the first half. The Philadelphia Union becomes the first Philadelphia-area team to allow fans in the stands for their game against Montreal on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact conceded a goal in each half on route to a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.
Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia while Amar Sejdic notched the Impact's lone goal.
With four minutes to go in regular time, Romell Quioto came close to tying the match off a pass from Sejdic but Andre Blake made a quality play to force Quioto to send the ball left of the net.
Philadelphia has a 6-0 record at Subaru Park. The Impact have failed to win two straight matches so far this season. In their last game, the Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1.
Montreal will take on the New England Revolution on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.