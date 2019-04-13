Featured Video
Impact make an impression with 1-0 win in home opener
Montreal Impact's Saphir Taider, right, and Columbus Crew SC's Jonathan Mensah keep thier eyes on the ball during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, April 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 4:13PM EDT
Harry Novillo scored his first goal in Major League Soccer to lead Montreal to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the Impact's home opener Saturday afternoon.
Evan Bush made five saves for his third consecutive clean sheet for the Impact (3-2-2), who are unbeaten in their last three games.
Montreal was coming off scoreless draws against New York City FC and D.C. United on the road.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made six saves for the Crew (4-2-1), who began the day atop the Eastern Conference.
After starting the season with six consecutive road games, Montreal played its first match at Saputo Stadium before 18,634 fans on a warm but windy afternoon.
It was the Impact's third game in eight days.
Latest Montreal News
- Impact make an impression with 1-0 win in home opener
- Liberals move ahead on Indigenous agenda after SNC affair, caucus ousters
- Suspects at large after shots fired in Cote-St-Luc
- Concordia must do more to fight sexual violence on campus: students
- McGill announces removal of Redmen name from its varsity teams