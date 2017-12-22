Impact lose Oyongo to Ligue-1 club
Montreal Impact's Ambroise Oyongo, right, challenges Houston Dynamo's Sheanon Williams during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 6, 2016. It always seems to be hot and muggy when the Montreal Impact travel to Houston, which is one reason they have never won there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 8:48AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 8:49AM EST
Fullback Ambroise Oyongo has left the Montreal Impact to sign with French Ligue-1 club Montpellier.
Club president Laurent Nicollin told the newspaper Midi Libre on Thursday that the Cameroon international signed a four-year contract.
"I hope he will be a pleasant surprise for us," said Nicollin, whose club sits seventh in Ligue-1 standings. "He's here to help us this season but mostly to be a starter next season."
Oyongo said at the end of the MLS season in October that he would leave Montreal, where his contract was about to expire. He also issued a tweet saying goodbye to Impact fans. He said he knew which club he would sign with, but was not allowed to name it.
Oyongo, 26, was acquired by Montreal in January, 2015 along with midfielder Eric Alexander, a draft pick and allocation money from the New York Red Bulls for midfielder Felipe Martins and the top spot in the MLS allocation order, which was used to acquire midfielder Sasha Klejstan.
In three seasons with the Impact, Oyongo had two goals and six assists in 60 games.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal chaplains provide port in a storm for ship crews
- Quebec City man arrested for social media threats against Muslims
- Dutoit says sexual misconduct accusations have "no basis in truth"
- Freezing rain, snow forecasted for Christmas weekend
- 'This is what Christmas is': $6,200 raised for homeless man in Quebec