MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact central defender Rudy Camacho will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The Impact announced the injury Saturday morning while the team held a training session at the Olympic Stadium in preparation for the team's CONCACAF Champions League second leg match against Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday.

Camacho injured a knee in the 17th minute of the first leg Wednesday in Costa Rica.

The news was more positive for Romell Quioto and Orji Okwonkwo, who were also injured on Wednesday.

Quioto trained on Saturday, while Okwonkwo remained off the field. His case is being reassessed daily.

Okwonkwo and Quioto were the Impact goal scorers in the 2-2 draw against Deportivo Saprissa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.