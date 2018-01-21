

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact loaned goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to Ottawa Fury FC for the 2018 season, the team announced Sunday.

Ottawa is the Impact's affiliated club in the United Soccer League (USL).

Crepeau, 23, started three MLS games in 2017, making his MLS debut on July 29 at Red Bull Arena. He also started all four Canadian Championship games last year.

He joined the Impact Academy in 2010, playing three seasons with the under-21 team. He started 29 games in USL with FC Montreal in 2015 and 2016.

Crepeau has appeared in two games with the Canadian national team, including a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup game. He made his senior debut on Feb. 5, 2016, in an international friendly against the United States.