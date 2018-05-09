

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Impact were looking to build momentum Wednesday night in their second game in five days, but were edged out late in the game with a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

The Impact were undefeated in their last two trips to Chicago and picked up a win again New England on Saturday, but could not snag this win.

The Impact had their chances in the first half. Midfielder Ignacio Piatti could not control the ball in the box after a great pass from Anthony Jackson-Hamel, but goalkeeper Richard Sanchez smothered the threat.

As the two teams seemed to be heading for a draw, Kevin Ellis had his shot ricochet off Samuel Piette in the 89th minute, beating goalkeeper Evan Bush to earn the Fire three points.

The Impact sits seventh in the Eastern conference.