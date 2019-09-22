

The Canadian Press





Uriel Antuna took advantage of a blunder by Evan Bush to break the stalemate in the second half and the Montreal Impact suffered another hard blow losing 2-1 to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

On the winning play, Cristian Pavon first put pressure on the Montreal goalie who was slow to recover the ball coming in his direction. In controlling the ball, Pavon spotted Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the penalty area. The latter handed the ball to his right, Antuna, who foiled Bush on his right to give the Galaxy back the lead.

In losing the game, the Impact again reduced its chances of securing a playoff spot. Montreal is three points behind the New England Revolution for the seventh and last place in the Eastern Conference. New England, however, has a game in hand.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with his 27th goal of the season in the 31st minute.

Lassi Lappalainen responded for the Impact with his fifth goal of the campaign, heading home a Sapphire Taider pass.

The Bleu-blanc-noir was without Bojan Krkic and Maximiliano Urruti, who suffered injuries in the Canadian Championship final last Wednesday.

The Montreal squad will once again cross paths with Toronto FC next Wednesday, in the return leg of the Canadian Championship, and will return Sunday to Saputo Stadium to face Atlanta United.

The Impact started the match on the right foot. Orji Okwonkwo and Lappalainen generated several chances in the opening minutes.

The lack of ability to capitalise on the positive momentum, however, came back to haunt Montreal, which has shipped six goals in its last three games in MLS.

Ibrahimovic, who threatened a few times in the first five minutes of play, jumped on a double deflection and beat Evan Bush to give the hosts the lead.

The Impact pressed the accelerator early in the second half, levelling the mark in the 48th minute thanks to Lappalainen's goal. The Finn put an end to a four-game scoreless streak.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.