MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact will send defender Luis Binks to Bologna FC of Italy's Serie A next year after a transfer was completed on Thursday.

The 18-year-old English player will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.

�� Luis Binks est transferé au @BfcOfficialPage. Il demeurera en prêt avec l'Impact jusqu’au 31 décembre 2020 >> https://t.co/dP3Mc4rOfz



�� @binksy6_ is transferred to @BolognaFC1909en. He will remain in Montreal until the end of 2020 >> https://t.co/4a2cD7OOvl#IMFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/oc2JgxHoxc — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) August 13, 2020

Impact owner Joey Saputo is the chairman of Bologna FC. Walter Sabatini is the global sporting director for both clubs.

Binks joined Montreal on Feb. 18 after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur FC of the Premier League.

Binks has started eight games for Montreal this year, including all four at the MLS is Back Tournament last month near Orlando, Fla.

Last season, Binks played more than 2,000 minutes with U18, U19 and U23 Tottenham teams.

"(Impact coach) Thierry Henry and (Impact sporting director) Olivier Renard believe in him. Acquiring him after arriving from Tottenham is a great addition," Sabatini said in a statement. "We had an opportunity to see his quality last winter during his first four games with the Impact and more recently in Florida, and we're excited for him to join us. This transfer once again demonstrates the synergy between the two clubs and the new philosophy in place in Montreal."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.