Impact defender Fisher out four months after leg surgery
Montreal Impact's Kyle Fisher, centre, and Lucas Ontiver (32) challenge LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 10:34AM EST
The Montreal Impact announced on Saturday that defender Kyle Fisher’s surgery to treat a tibia stress fracture in his left leg was a success.
According to management, Fisher will be out for four months as he recover.
The 23-year-old Fisher scored one goal in 22 career games in the MLS, including 17 starts and 1,635 minutes of play over two seasons with the Impact.
Fisher was selected in the first round, fourteenth overall, at the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.