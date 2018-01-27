

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact announced on Saturday that defender Kyle Fisher’s surgery to treat a tibia stress fracture in his left leg was a success.

According to management, Fisher will be out for four months as he recover.

The 23-year-old Fisher scored one goal in 22 career games in the MLS, including 17 starts and 1,635 minutes of play over two seasons with the Impact.

Fisher was selected in the first round, fourteenth overall, at the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.