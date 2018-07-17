

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact traded Canadian midfielder Raheem Edwards to the Chicago Fire on Tuesday in return for US$400,000 in targeted allocation money.

Edwards played 808 minutes over 14 games, including nine starts, with the Impact. He had two goals.

The 23-year-old Toronto native was selected by Los Angeles FC in the 2017 MLS expansion draft, then immediately traded to Montreal in the deal that sent defender Laurent Ciman to L.A.

Edwards played 21 games with Toronto FC in 2017, scoring once and adding six assists.

Edwards played for Canada's U23 team at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and made his senior team debut last summer in a game against Curacao.

Targeted allocation money is provided by the league to teams to add or retain players.