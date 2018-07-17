Impact deal midfielder Edwards to Chicago for targeted allocation money
Canada's Raheem Edwards shoots against Brazil's goaltender Andrey Da Silva and falling defender Luan Garcia during the second half of men's soccer action at the Pan Am Games in Hamilton on Sunday, July 12, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:54PM EDT
The Montreal Impact traded Canadian midfielder Raheem Edwards to the Chicago Fire on Tuesday in return for US$400,000 in targeted allocation money.
Edwards played 808 minutes over 14 games, including nine starts, with the Impact. He had two goals.
The 23-year-old Toronto native was selected by Los Angeles FC in the 2017 MLS expansion draft, then immediately traded to Montreal in the deal that sent defender Laurent Ciman to L.A.
Edwards played 21 games with Toronto FC in 2017, scoring once and adding six assists.
Edwards played for Canada's U23 team at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto and made his senior team debut last summer in a game against Curacao.
Targeted allocation money is provided by the league to teams to add or retain players.
