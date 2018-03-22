Impact acquire central defender Rudy Camacho
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 9:55AM EDT
The Montreal Impact have signed French central defender Rudy Camacho to a four-year contract.
Camacho was acquired on a permanent transfer from Belgian club Waasland Beveren. The 27-year-old was signed using targeted allocation money, so he will not have designated player status.
The Impact were short at the centreback position when off-season signing Zakaria Diallo was injured days before the start of the regular season while Kyle Fisher was already out with a long-term leg injury.
They now have some depth with Camacho and the recent signing of veteran Rod Fanni.
Coach Remi Garde said Camacho is a solid defender who can also start the attack.
The six-foot-one Camacho started 27 games in the Jupiler Pro League, Belgium's first division, and played in three Belgian Cup games this season.
