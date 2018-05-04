

Cabinet Minister David Heurtel and Quebec Solidaire's Amir Khadir have confirmed they will not run again when this term in the National Assembly ends.

Heurtel issued a statement Friday saying there is an illness in his family which has made it impossible for him to contend with the demands of a political life.

Before being first elected in a by-election in 2013 as a Liberal MNA, Heurtel worked as a political attaché for Parti Quebecois Premier Bernard Landry. He also served as the general manager for the Olympic Installations Board in Montreal.

Heurtel said a key factor in his joining the Liberal party was the discomfort he felt as the PQ championed its discriminatory Charter of Values, which would have banned the wearing of religious symbols.

Heurtel spent two and a half years as Environment Minister and during that time he was critcized for permitting Montreal's request for a short-term dump of raw sewage into waterways, even though that is a common practice in Canada.

After becoming Immigration Minister last October Heurtel has been praised for how he has handled the influx of asylum seekers entering the province.

Heurtel is the fourth cabinet minister to confirm they will not run again, and the 13th Liberal to announce he will not run again.

Half a dozen Parti Quebecois MNAs have also said they are leaving politics, and on Friday the first Quebec Solidaire MNA said he would step down.

Khadir was elected on Dec. 8, 2008 as the first and at the time only Quebec Solidaire MNA.

During his ten years in office he has been a firm supporter of women's rights, and also made waves when he demonstrated outside a store selling products imported from Israel.

An avowed separatist, in his farewell speech Khadir reminded the party's supporters to keep pushing for an independent Quebec.

"Dream of that country, dream of the republic, the independent republic of Quebec. So we have to fight for it," said Khadir.

The doctor said, as he always did, that the way to do that is by opposing capitalism and providing better benefits for all.

"There is a problem with the sovereignist movement because in the last 10-15 years it has been dominated by figures, and an elite, that has made a lot of mistakes, the biggest of them being plunging us into austerity policies just as the Liberals are doing now but also policies of resentment," said Khadir.

Khadir said that he has served three terms and never wanted to be a professional politician, but will remain active with the party.